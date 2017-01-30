.com | 30 DRC M23 militia fighters seek refuge in Rwanda
Thirty individuals claiming to be members of a Congolese militia group have sought refuge in neighbouring Rwanda, saying they were fleeing a Democratic Republic of Congo army offensive, the Rwandan government said on Monday. The fighters were unarmed when they were apprehended after crossing the border near the Rubavu district on Sunday, Rwanda's defence ministry said.
