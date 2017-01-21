Chinese Spring Festival celebrations ...

Chinese Spring Festival celebrations thrill Rwandans

Hundreds of Rwandans and foreigners gathered at Kigali Serena Hotel for a treat of one of the best Chinese shows by Xinjiang Art Theater Song and Dance Troupe from Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region in northwestern China. This was during the launch of two-day celebration of this year's Chinese Spring Festival.

Chicago, IL

