Boy's goal to stop violence

Lachlan, 15, is taking his love for soccer to Africa to encourage sport instead of violence to pass the time. BALLING AROUND: Lachlan Rowe, 15, is passionate about soccer, collecting soccer balls and will do soccer clinics at a small African school to encourage community spirit instead of violence.

Chicago, IL

