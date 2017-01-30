AU summit to elect Dlamini-Zuma's successor

Heads of State and government will on Monday elect a new African Union Commission Chairperson to replace South Africa's Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma - widely credited with improved efficiencies and women's empowerment at the august body. Six months ago Dlamini-Zuma, who declined a second four-year term, had her tenure extended in Kigali, Rwanda, after elections to replace her were inconclusive.

