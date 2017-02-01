AU Summit: 'Let's leave better legacy'- Akufo-Addo

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, says the African Union's theme for 2017 - "Harnessing the demographic dividend through investments in the Youth" - is essentially a pact leaders on the Continent have made "with both present and future generations to leave them a better legacy than we inherited from our forebears." According to President Akufo-Addo, Africa's present generation must "be at the measure of our history", and, thus, urged his colleague African Heads of State to do well to help implement the raft of policy measures agreed to at the Summit, so as to meet the aspirations and wishes of their peoples.

