Africa's cleanest city to fine street hawkers, buyers

1 hr ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Rwanda has tightened measures against street hawkers in the capital Kigali, after the vendors had continued to run their businesses in defiance of the ban. The city authority has blamed street hawking and buying for depriving pedestrians of their space, causing traffic jams and tax evasion.

Chicago, IL

