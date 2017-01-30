Africa: Tanzania's Magufuli Witnesses Launch of AU Facility Named After Nyerere

President John Magufuli shares a lighter moment with Rwanda's Paul Kagame during the 218 the AU conference in Addis Ababa. Dar es Salaam - President John Magufuli yesterday participated in a luncheon hosted by the chairperson of the African Union Commission , Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, to proclaim a new peace and security facility named after Tanzania's founding father and first President Julius Nyerere.

