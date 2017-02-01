Africa: Mugabe Against Readmission of Morocco Into AU
Zimbabwe and several like-minded countries were opposed to Morocco's immediate readmission into the African Union for as long as it continues to colonise the Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic. Morocco colonised the SADR which it calls Western Sahara in 1975 soon after that country had gained independence from Spain.
