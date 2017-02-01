Africa: Mugabe Against Readmission of...

Africa: Mugabe Against Readmission of Morocco Into AU

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 31 Read more: AllAfrica.com

Zimbabwe and several like-minded countries were opposed to Morocco's immediate readmission into the African Union for as long as it continues to colonise the Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic. Morocco colonised the SADR which it calls Western Sahara in 1975 soon after that country had gained independence from Spain.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sweden approves document checks at borders (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Yemeni rebels halt Swiss peace talks (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Rwanda accuses France of hand in bloody genocide (Aug '08) Mar '15 LaToya 101
Why do Tutsi claim being Ethio/Somali? (Jun '12) Feb '15 prince emma 43
NIGERIA ARMY RECRUITMENT /2015 FORM IS OUT cal... (Jan '15) Jan '15 mr age 1
Rwanda cartoon (Jan '15) Jan '15 Worala 1
News UN official in Congo says force ready to rout o... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Ayman Banyu 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,179 • Total comments across all topics: 278,497,316

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC