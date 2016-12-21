Volkswagen's moves in Africa may point to its future - especially with ridesharing
Volkswagen may be persona non grata here in the U.S., stuck with hundreds of millions of dollars in fines and unsure of when it can begin selling diesel vehicles again, but that's certainly not stopping the German automaker from looking elsewhere when it comes to expansion efforts. And now, it looks like its sites are set on Africa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Trends.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sweden approves document checks at borders (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Ritual Habitual
|1
|Yemeni rebels halt Swiss peace talks (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Ritual Habitual
|1
|Rwanda accuses France of hand in bloody genocide (Aug '08)
|Mar '15
|LaToya
|101
|Why do Tutsi claim being Ethio/Somali? (Jun '12)
|Feb '15
|prince emma
|43
|NIGERIA ARMY RECRUITMENT /2015 FORM IS OUT cal... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|mr age
|1
|Rwanda cartoon (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Worala
|1
|UN official in Congo says force ready to rout o... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Ayman Banyu
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC