Two years in Rwanda NEW

Two years in Rwanda NEW

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: New Jersey Jewish News

She completed a one-year fellowship in November at the Agahozo-Shalom Youth Village in Rwanda through the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee's Entwine Global Jewish Service Corps, and after a few weeks at home in New Jersey, she returned for a second year, at the village's request. ASYV is a residential community for orphans and vulnerable youth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Jewish News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sweden approves document checks at borders (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Yemeni rebels halt Swiss peace talks (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Rwanda accuses France of hand in bloody genocide (Aug '08) Mar '15 LaToya 101
Why do Tutsi claim being Ethio/Somali? (Jun '12) Feb '15 prince emma 43
NIGERIA ARMY RECRUITMENT /2015 FORM IS OUT cal... (Jan '15) Jan '15 mr age 1
Rwanda cartoon (Jan '15) Jan '15 Worala 1
News UN official in Congo says force ready to rout o... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Ayman Banyu 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,833 • Total comments across all topics: 277,403,135

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC