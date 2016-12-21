Transforming Patients Into Artists

Transforming Patients Into Artists

We primarily work in Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo to address the prevalence of sexual violence and the subsequent trauma. We believe in, and have witnessed, music as an integral part of a community-driven, holistic healing model that values the intersection of innovation and research within the treatment pathway.

Chicago, IL

