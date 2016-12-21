Tanzania: President Magufuli to Atten...

Tanzania: President Magufuli to Attend Uhuru Parade

Friday Dec 9 Read more: AllAfrica.com

President John Magufuli and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces is today scheduled to grace the 55th independence anniversary celebrations, the first since he came into power on November 5, 2015. Dr Magufuli cancelled fanfares for his first Independence Day in office last year, saving the 4bn/- budget, which he directed to the expansion of a Dar es Salaam road and instead dedicated the day to the countrywide cleanup campaign.

