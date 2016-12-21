Rwanda: Umwalimu SACCO Cuts Credit Limit for Teachers By 50%

Teachers will only be able to borrow up to Rwf 35 million from their savings cooperative which is grappling with bad debt. Laurence Uwambaje, the cooperative Director General told a General Assembly of members last week that the decision to reduce the threshold from Rwf 70 million to Rwf 35 million, was reached after realising that the cooperative was being exposed to bad debts.

