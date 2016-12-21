Rwanda: Trade Experts Chart New Ways ...

Rwanda: Trade Experts Chart New Ways to Boost Export Base

Trade experts have challenged both the public and private sector to seek new avenues to increase exports to reduce import-export deficit. The call was made Wednesday during a meeting between the Ministry of Trade, Industry and East African Community Affairs and various stakeholders.

