Rwanda: RRA New System to Curb Tax Ev...

Rwanda: RRA New System to Curb Tax Evasion

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 10 Read more: AllAfrica.com

Rwanda Revenue Authority has stepped up efforts to curb tax evasion that has recently been common, especially among traders using electronic billing machines . Speaking at a news conference at RRA headquarters in Kigali, yesterday, officials from the tax body highlighted some of the measures to be used in curbing such malpractices.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sweden approves document checks at borders (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Yemeni rebels halt Swiss peace talks (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Rwanda accuses France of hand in bloody genocide (Aug '08) Mar '15 LaToya 101
Why do Tutsi claim being Ethio/Somali? (Jun '12) Feb '15 prince emma 43
NIGERIA ARMY RECRUITMENT /2015 FORM IS OUT cal... (Jan '15) Jan '15 mr age 1
Rwanda cartoon (Jan '15) Jan '15 Worala 1
News UN official in Congo says force ready to rout o... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Ayman Banyu 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,110 • Total comments across all topics: 277,300,204

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC