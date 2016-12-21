Rwanda: Refugees in Foreign Countries to Lose Status After 2017
Rwandans living in foreign countries as refugees will lose that status at the end of next year and should use the remaining time to plan their relocation or get proper documentation from their host countries. The announcement was jointly made, yesterday, by the Minister for Disaster Management and Refugee Affairs, Seraphine Mukantabana, and Saber Azam, the country representative for the United Nations High Commission for Refugees .
