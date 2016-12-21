Rwanda: President Kagame Weighs in On Catholic Church's Apology for Role in Genocide

President Paul Kagame on Friday, said he does not understand why the Vatican has failed to say sorry for the 1994 Genocide against Tutsis in Rwanda, yet the Pope has been able to apologise for lesser offences committed globally by the clergy. It was the first time the Rwandan leader was personally weighing in on a recent apology by the local chapter of the Roman Catholic Church that Kigali dismissed as inadequate.

