Rwanda: Musanze District Gets New Mayor

Musanze District Council, yesterday, elected Jean Damascene Habyarimana as the new mayor, replacing Jean Claude Musabyimana, who was recently appointed as Northern Province Governor. In his acceptance speech, Habyarimana said he would put in more efforts to ensure that the district works as a team to fast track socio-economic development in all areas.

