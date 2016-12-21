Rwanda: Ministry of Health Explains R...

Rwanda: Ministry of Health Explains Revision of Medical Tariff

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: AllAfrica.com

Health minister Diane Gashumba said the revised medical tariff is for medical insurance schemes, RAMA/RSSB and private insurance firms. Addressing journalists in Kigali, yesterday, the minister said RAMA/ RSSB beneficiaries will see an increment of 25 per cent on current tariff, those covered by MMI and other private health insurances will pay an extra 15 per cent, but those under the community health insurance scheme, Mutuelle de Sante, remain unchanged.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sweden approves document checks at borders (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Yemeni rebels halt Swiss peace talks (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Rwanda accuses France of hand in bloody genocide (Aug '08) Mar '15 LaToya 101
Why do Tutsi claim being Ethio/Somali? (Jun '12) Feb '15 prince emma 43
NIGERIA ARMY RECRUITMENT /2015 FORM IS OUT cal... (Jan '15) Jan '15 mr age 1
Rwanda cartoon (Jan '15) Jan '15 Worala 1
News UN official in Congo says force ready to rout o... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Ayman Banyu 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,121 • Total comments across all topics: 277,300,159

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC