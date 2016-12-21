Rwanda: Ministry of Health Explains Revision of Medical Tariff
Health minister Diane Gashumba said the revised medical tariff is for medical insurance schemes, RAMA/RSSB and private insurance firms. Addressing journalists in Kigali, yesterday, the minister said RAMA/ RSSB beneficiaries will see an increment of 25 per cent on current tariff, those covered by MMI and other private health insurances will pay an extra 15 per cent, but those under the community health insurance scheme, Mutuelle de Sante, remain unchanged.
