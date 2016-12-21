Rwanda: Made-in-Rwanda Expo Opens in Kigali

There is need for more value addition to locally-made products to attract citizenry consumers and appeal to the regional market, the Minister for Trade, Industry, and East African Community Affairs , Franois Kanimba, has said. Kanimba was, yesterday, briefing journalists at the Private Sector Federation about the second Made-in-Rwanda exhibition that opens today at Gikondo Expo Grounds in Kicukiro District.

