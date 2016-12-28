Rwanda Lowers Key Repo Rate to 6.25%,...

Rwanda Lowers Key Repo Rate to 6.25%, First Reduction Since 2014

Wednesday Dec 28 Read more: Bloomberg

Rwanda's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate for the first time in two-and-a-half years to support flagging economic growth as inflation eased in the East African nation. The Monetary Policy Committee reduced the key repo rate to 6.25 percent from 6.5 percent, after leaving it unchanged since June 2014.

Chicago, IL

Comments made yesterday: 33,636 • Total comments across all topics: 277,554,234

