Rwanda: Law to Bar Former Govt Officials From Earning Double

Tuesday Dec 20

Top government officials who leave their positions and get new jobs will no longer earn their post-duty benefits and allowances. This follows the Senate's approval of amendments to the Law determining allowances and fringe benefits for senior government officials.

Chicago, IL

