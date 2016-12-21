Rwanda: Law to Bar Former Govt Officials From Earning Double
Top government officials who leave their positions and get new jobs will no longer earn their post-duty benefits and allowances. This follows the Senate's approval of amendments to the Law determining allowances and fringe benefits for senior government officials.
