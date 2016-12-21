Rwanda: Kigali to Start Roads Expansi...

Rwanda: Kigali to Start Roads Expansion Project

The much anticipated roads expansion project across the city is set to commence in January, according to officials from the City of Kigali. The roads expansion project is set to cover about 54 kilometres, mainly targeting expanding roads to a dual carriage way with two lanes on each side.

