Rwanda: Green Party Man to Face President Kagame in 2017 Election

Rwandan opposition politician Frank Habineza was this week nominated by his Democratic Green Party of Rwanda to challenge President Paul Kagame for the presidency in the 2017 election. By this action, the party has abandoned its earlier threat to boycott the election after its demands for electoral reforms were snubbed by the government.

Chicago, IL

