Rwanda: Govt Announces Presidential Poll Date

Rwandans will go to polls on Friday August 4, 2017, to elect the Head of State in the country's third multiparty presidential elections since the end of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi. But speaking at a news conference at the Prime Minister's office, yesterday, State minister for Socio-Economic Development, Vincent Munyeshyaka, detailed the electoral roadmap.

