Rwanda genocide survivors urge Malawi to deport suspect
Survivors of the 1994 genocide in Rwanda under their Umbrella association 'Ibuka' have called on the Malawian government to immediately deport genocide fugitive Vincent Murekezi to Rwanda to answer charges. Murekezi was arrested on Thursday in the southern African country by the Malawian authority following weeks of controversy surrounding his recent arrest and release under unclear circumstances.
