Rwanda: Big Meetings Drive Hotel Boom in Kigali

In the past few years, Rwanda has risen to become among the leading foreign direct investment destinations in the Great Lakes, and even beyond. This is particularly true when one considers a number of the biggest international hotel chains which have recently opened their doors: Kigali Radisson Blu, Serena, Park Inn, Sheraton, Zinc, Protea, and Golden Tulip among others.

Chicago, IL

