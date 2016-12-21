Prince Harry's girl Meghan Markle is ...

Prince Harry's girl Meghan Markle is inspiring poverty stricken young girls in Africa

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

Putin fires back by closing American school and embassy vacation home in Moscow as Trump vows to review Obama's 'Cold War directive' 'Meghan Markle is my friend... she's inspired me to become a doctor': How Prince Harry's girl is changing lives of African children... just like Princess Diana Harry's girl: Meghan Markle, 35, is inspiring Rwandan girls to achieve their ambitions - in the spirit of Princess Diana Meghan Markle is inspiring a generation of poverty stricken young girls from Rwanda to realise their dreams to become doctors - in the spirit of Princess Diana. Two girls have told how Prince Harry 's girlfriend has made them study to change their lives after meeting the Californian-born 'Suits' star.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sweden approves document checks at borders (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Yemeni rebels halt Swiss peace talks (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Rwanda accuses France of hand in bloody genocide (Aug '08) Mar '15 LaToya 101
Why do Tutsi claim being Ethio/Somali? (Jun '12) Feb '15 prince emma 43
NIGERIA ARMY RECRUITMENT /2015 FORM IS OUT cal... (Jan '15) Jan '15 mr age 1
Rwanda cartoon (Jan '15) Jan '15 Worala 1
News UN official in Congo says force ready to rout o... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Ayman Banyu 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,024 • Total comments across all topics: 277,465,968

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC