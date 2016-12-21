Kagame orders govt to set deadline on aid dependence
President Paul Kagame of Rwanda has directed Government officials in Kigali to draft a working deadline that will see the country stop foreign aid dependency for its development agenda. Kagame says dependency on foreign aid to pay for things that benefit Rwanda doesn't only cripple self-reliance but it also defiles the dignity of citizens.
