Heroes of 2016: Spirit of Christmas embodied in Surrey's hidden heroes

Thursday Dec 22

As we have reported throughout the year, there are many hidden heroes in this city - from a young girl collecting shoes for children in third-world countries, to an 18-year Salvation Army volunteer who helps others in the wake of tragedies, to a grandmother who takes to Whalley streets to give free haircuts to the homeless. We first introduced our readers to Rebecca in May, after she collected 256 pairs of shoes, with help from friends, family and the congregation of Crossroads United Church, for Mama Orphans Children's Home in Kenya, Africa.

Chicago, IL

