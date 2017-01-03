Here is to a borderless Africa in 2017 and beyond

Today, the major border crossings never close and many are the times your columnist has driven, alone and late in the night, across the region with nary a worry about being robbed The confusion created jobs for the busybodies and bribes for the customs officials; it was not the way things failed - it was the way they worked. On a recent road trip through south-western Uganda we did something I have always wanted to do; breakfasted in Kabale, had a long lazy lunch on the shores of Lake Kivu in Rwanda, contemplated but decided against high tea in Goma, DR Congo, and were back on the beautiful edges of Lake Bunyonyi, in Kabale, in time for a late dinner.

