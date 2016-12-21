EU-Rwanda relations remain frosty ami...

EU-Rwanda relations remain frosty amid claims of dictatorship

Poor diplomatic relations between Rwanda and the European Union have reached fever pitch, as Rwandan politicians discuss banning eight MEPs for allegedly interfering with national sovereignty. EU lawmakers, meanwhile, accuse the Rwandan government of running a dictatorship.

