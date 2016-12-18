Congo's president is about to lose his mandate, but refuses to step down
President Joseph Kabila's last constitutionally permitted term at the helm of the Democratic Republic of Congo is about to end without the election of a successor, putting an already bloodied nation at risk of another spiral of violence with the potential to destabilize Africa's Great Lakes region. Mediators from the Roman Catholic Church have been making a last-ditch attempt to avert a showdown with the country's security forces.
