Congo's president is about to lose his mandate, but refuses to step down

Sunday Dec 18 Read more: Los Angeles Times

President Joseph Kabila's last constitutionally permitted term at the helm of the Democratic Republic of Congo is about to end without the election of a successor, putting an already bloodied nation at risk of another spiral of violence with the potential to destabilize Africa's Great Lakes region. Mediators from the Roman Catholic Church have been making a last-ditch attempt to avert a showdown with the country's security forces.

Chicago, IL

