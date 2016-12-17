.com | Rwandan opposition leader announces presidential bid
Rwanda's Democratic Green party president Frank Habineza, head of the only government-recognised opposition party, announced Saturday he would stand as a candidate at next year's presidential election. "I have accepted your request to represent you as the presidential candidate for the upcoming presidential election which will takes place on 4th August 2017," Habineza said after a meeting of party leaders in Kigali.
