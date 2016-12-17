.com | Rwandan opposition leader anno...

.com | Rwandan opposition leader announces presidential bid

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Dec 18 Read more: News24

Rwanda's Democratic Green party president Frank Habineza, head of the only government-recognised opposition party, announced Saturday he would stand as a candidate at next year's presidential election. "I have accepted your request to represent you as the presidential candidate for the upcoming presidential election which will takes place on 4th August 2017," Habineza said after a meeting of party leaders in Kigali.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sweden approves document checks at borders (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Yemeni rebels halt Swiss peace talks (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Rwanda accuses France of hand in bloody genocide (Aug '08) Mar '15 LaToya 101
Why do Tutsi claim being Ethio/Somali? (Jun '12) Feb '15 prince emma 43
NIGERIA ARMY RECRUITMENT /2015 FORM IS OUT cal... (Jan '15) Jan '15 mr age 1
Rwanda cartoon (Jan '15) Jan '15 Worala 1
News UN official in Congo says force ready to rout o... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Ayman Banyu 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,121 • Total comments across all topics: 277,300,180

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC