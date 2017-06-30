Xi's Russia visit to inject new impet...

Xi's Russia visit to inject new impetus into bilateral ties

Chinese President Xi Jinping 's upcoming visit to Russia will inject fresh impetus into the high-level development of bilateral relations and the economic integration of the Eurasian region, said Li Hui. Chinese President Xi Jinping's upcoming visit to Russia will inject fresh impetus into the high-level development of bilateral relations and the economic integration of the Eurasian region, said Chinese Ambassador to Russia Li Hui.

