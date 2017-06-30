Xi's Russia visit to inject new impetus into bilateral ties,...
Chinese President Xi Jinping 's upcoming visit to Russia will inject fresh impetus into the high-level development of bilateral relations and the economic integration of the Eurasian region, said Li Hui. Chinese President Xi Jinping's upcoming visit to Russia will inject fresh impetus into the high-level development of bilateral relations and the economic integration of the Eurasian region, said Chinese Ambassador to Russia Li Hui.
Start the conversation, or Read more at IntelliBriefs.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump faces delicate diplomatic dance with Puti...
|38 min
|He Named Me Black...
|3
|'Extremists' In The Kremlin: Jehovah's Witnesse...
|8 hr
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne...
|Jun 16
|red blood relative
|53
|Chechen men describe how they were tortured for...
|Jun 15
|Cleef
|4
|Putin: "a load of nonsense" that Russia has dam...
|Jun 7
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|41
|Hillary Clinton Wants To Be Buried With All The...
|May '17
|Ronald
|7
|Russians increasingly indifferent to Trump, US ...
|May '17
|Dee Dee Dee
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC