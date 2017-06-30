Trump talks tough on Russian military actions a day before meeting with Putin

President Trump on Thursday sharpened the lines of division between Washington and Moscow a day ahead of his highly anticipated first meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin , criticizing Russia 's military actions in Ukraine and Syria and praising NATO for its vital role in defending Europe against aggression. Speaking to tens of thousands of enthusiastic Poles in Warsaw , Mr. Trump laid out clear expectations for changes in Russian behavior as he prepared to meet Mr. Putin face to face on Friday in Hamburg, Germany , the site of the annual Group of 20 summit, where riot police were deploying water cannons and tear gas in clashes with throngs of demonstrators.

