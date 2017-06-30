Russian war monument turns out to be radioactive
A Soviet-era anti-aircraft gun in a public park in Russia's far north has been leaking radiation over 150 times the safe level, it seems. It only came to light recently, although the Second World War monument has been on public display in the city of Arkhangelsk for a good four years.
