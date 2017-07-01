Russian interference in election a political Pearl Harbor
Fewer than two months ago, on May 10, President Trump invited two Russian diplomats into the White House to celebrate his firing of FBI Director James Comey. Having boasted on national TV that he'd removed Comey as a means of relieving pressure from the "fake news" investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, Trump greeted Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Ambassador Sergey Kislyak like old friends.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Log Cabin Democrat.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Extremists' In The Kremlin: Jehovah's Witnesse...
|Jun 26
|Newtonian
|2
|Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne...
|Jun 16
|red blood relative
|53
|Chechen men describe how they were tortured for...
|Jun 15
|Cleef
|4
|Putin: "a load of nonsense" that Russia has dam...
|Jun 7
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|41
|Hillary Clinton Wants To Be Buried With All The...
|May '17
|Ronald
|7
|Russians increasingly indifferent to Trump, US ...
|May '17
|Dee Dee Dee
|6
|Israel Provided Intelligence President Trump Sh...
|May '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC