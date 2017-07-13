Russian anti-virus CEO offers up code for US govt scrutiny

Eugene Kaspersky, Russian antivirus programs developer and chief executive of Russia's Kaspersky Lab, watches trough a window decorated with programming code's symbols at his company's headquarters in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, July 1, 2017. Kaspersky says he's ready to have his company's source code examined by U.S. government officials to help dispel long-lingering suspicions about his company's ties to the Kremlin.

