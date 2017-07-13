Russian Airborne Troops Commander Ser...

Russian Airborne Troops Commander Serdyukov Arrived In Minsk

Charter97

Belarusian Minister of Defense Andrei Raukou met with the commander of the Airborne Troops of the Russian Armed Forces Andrei Serdyukov , the Ministry of Defense reports. Serdyukov arrived in Belarus on July 2 as part of a group of paratroopers who will take part in the Independence Day parade.

