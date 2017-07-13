Russian Airborne Troops Commander Serdyukov Arrived In Minsk
Belarusian Minister of Defense Andrei Raukou met with the commander of the Airborne Troops of the Russian Armed Forces Andrei Serdyukov , the Ministry of Defense reports. Serdyukov arrived in Belarus on July 2 as part of a group of paratroopers who will take part in the Independence Day parade.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Charter97.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Extremists' In The Kremlin: Jehovah's Witnesse...
|Jun 26
|Newtonian
|2
|Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne...
|Jun 16
|red blood relative
|53
|Chechen men describe how they were tortured for...
|Jun 15
|Cleef
|4
|Putin: "a load of nonsense" that Russia has dam...
|Jun 7
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|41
|Hillary Clinton Wants To Be Buried With All The...
|May '17
|Ronald
|7
|Russians increasingly indifferent to Trump, US ...
|May '17
|Dee Dee Dee
|6
|Israel Provided Intelligence President Trump Sh...
|May '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC