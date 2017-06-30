Russia Not To Introduce Special Permit For Belarusians

The State Border Committee of Belarus denied the information that Belarusians will need special permit to enter the border zone from the side of the Russian Federation from October 1. According to Interfax, the State Border Committee of Belarus denied the information, spread by a number of media outlets, that Belarusians will need special permit to enter the border zone from the side of the Russian Federation from October 1. "It is not planned to introduce passes for Belarusian citizens at the joint border area in the border zone of the Russian Federation," - the official statement of the State Border Committee says.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Charter97.