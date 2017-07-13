Russia hopes Korean president to visit the country in Sept.
Russia has expressed hope that South Korean President Moon Jae-in will visit the country in September to join a forum it plans to hold in Vladivostok, Seoul's foreign ministry said Monday. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov made the remark during a phone conversation with his South Korean counterpart Kang Kyung-wha, according to the ministry.
