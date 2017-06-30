Russia harvested 3.3 mln tonnes of grains - Ministry of Agriculture
As of July 6, Russia harvested grain crops throughout the areas of 745.5 thsd ha, whereas on the same date last year the figures totaled 1.9 mln ha. The production volumes reached 3.3 mln tonnes , with the average yield at 4.39 t/ha, declared the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation.
