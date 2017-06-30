Russia harvested 3.3 mln tonnes of gr...

Russia harvested 3.3 mln tonnes of grains - Ministry of Agriculture

47 min ago Read more: Agricultural Market

As of July 6, Russia harvested grain crops throughout the areas of 745.5 thsd ha, whereas on the same date last year the figures totaled 1.9 mln ha. The production volumes reached 3.3 mln tonnes , with the average yield at 4.39 t/ha, declared the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation.

Chicago, IL

