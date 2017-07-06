Russia gets investment from China while sanctions keep U.S. off limits
China Development Bank and the Russian Direct Investment Fund , a sovereign wealth fund which invests in infrastructure, energy, industry and other sectors, said they would create a joint investment fund worth 68 billion yuan . The money will finance infrastructure and development projects.
