Russia gets investment from China whi...

Russia gets investment from China while sanctions keep U.S. off limits

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: CNN

China Development Bank and the Russian Direct Investment Fund , a sovereign wealth fund which invests in infrastructure, energy, industry and other sectors, said they would create a joint investment fund worth 68 billion yuan . The money will finance infrastructure and development projects.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CNN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump faces delicate diplomatic dance with Puti... 8 hr Bert 20
News 'Extremists' In The Kremlin: Jehovah's Witnesse... Jul 4 True Christian wi... 3
News Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne... Jun 16 red blood relative 53
News Chechen men describe how they were tortured for... Jun 15 Cleef 4
News Putin: "a load of nonsense" that Russia has dam... Jun 7 Wholly Silicon Wafer 41
News Hillary Clinton Wants To Be Buried With All The... May '17 Ronald 7
News Russians increasingly indifferent to Trump, US ... May '17 Dee Dee Dee 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,161 • Total comments across all topics: 282,287,770

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC