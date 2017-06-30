Russia claims N. Korea launch not ICBM, objects to condemnation statement

Despite several rounds of U.N. sanctions on North Korea agreed to by the Security Council, tensions between the U.S. and Russia have hit such a fevered pitch that a statement circulated by the U.S. to condemn the At the heart of the dispute is a more important difference: Russia says that the missile North Korea launched on the Fourth of July was not an intercontinental ballistic missile . Late Thursday, the Russian Mission sent the following statement to CBS News: "According to the Statement of the Russian Defense Ministry, the launch of the ballistic missile on July 4 from the North Korean test site was recorded and monitored by the Russian Missile Attack Warning System.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.