Russia and U.S. still agreeing on time of Putin-Trump meeting - Kremlin

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a news conference at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, on January 17, 2017 and U.S. President Donald Trump seen at a reception ceremony in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on May 20, 2017, as seen in this combination photo. ... Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov said on Monday that Russia and the United States were still discussing the time of the first meeting between presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump at the Group of Twenty summit in Hamburg this week.

