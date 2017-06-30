Romanian economic mission to the Russ...

Romanian economic mission to the Russian Federation

The representatives of the Romanian business community continue their actions abroad, actions whose purpose is to uphold existing relations of collaboration and to identify new business partners. The Prahova Chamber of Commerce and Industry, which recently concluded an economic mission to the Russian Federation, is also an example in this sense.

Chicago, IL

