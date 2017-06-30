Romanian-American democracy organisat...

Romanian-American democracy organisation declared undesirable in Russia

16 hrs ago

The Black Sea Trust for Regional Cooperation, a democracy aid organisation established by the US German Marshall Fund and the Romanian Foreign Ministry, has been added to a "list of foreign and international non-governmental organisations whose activities are considered undesirable in the Russian Federation," reports Balkaninsight.com . The ban was imposed under a Russian federal law that provides measures against "persons involved in violations of the fundamental human rights and freedoms" of Russian citizens.

