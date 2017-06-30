Putin, Trump to meet in Germany amid a sea of disputes

FILE In this May 29, 2017, file photo, Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures as he speaks during a news conference with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Palace of Versailles, near Paris, France. FILE In this May 29, 2017, file photo, Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures as he speaks during a news conference with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Palace of Versailles, near Paris, France.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.