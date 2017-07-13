Official: firm at center of cyberatta...

Official: firm at center of cyberattack knew of problems

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

The small Ukrainian tax software company that is accused of being the patient zero of a damaging global cyberepidemic is under investigation and will face charges, the head of Ukraine's CyberPolice suggested Monday. Col. Serhiy Demydiuk, the head of Ukraine's national Cyberpolice unit, said in an interview with The Associated Press that Kiev-based M.E. Doc's employees had blown off repeated warnings about the security of their information technology infrastructure.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Extremists' In The Kremlin: Jehovah's Witnesse... Jun 26 Newtonian 2
News Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne... Jun 16 red blood relative 53
News Chechen men describe how they were tortured for... Jun 15 Cleef 4
News Putin: "a load of nonsense" that Russia has dam... Jun 7 Wholly Silicon Wafer 41
News Hillary Clinton Wants To Be Buried With All The... May '17 Ronald 7
News Russians increasingly indifferent to Trump, US ... May '17 Dee Dee Dee 6
News Israel Provided Intelligence President Trump Sh... May '17 Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,376 • Total comments across all topics: 282,208,003

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC