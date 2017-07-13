Official: firm at center of cyberattack knew of problems
The small Ukrainian tax software company that is accused of being the patient zero of a damaging global cyberepidemic is under investigation and will face charges, the head of Ukraine's CyberPolice suggested Monday. Col. Serhiy Demydiuk, the head of Ukraine's national Cyberpolice unit, said in an interview with The Associated Press that Kiev-based M.E. Doc's employees had blown off repeated warnings about the security of their information technology infrastructure.
